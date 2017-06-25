Corrects to Sixth Inning-Detroit Tige...

Corrects to Sixth Inning-Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos, right, gets congratulations from J.D.

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Clayton Richard lost his grip on two leads, Brandon Maurer lost momentum in the ninth when Ian Kinsler 's leadoff double skipped away from a diving Matt Szczur and the Padres lost their bid for a third sweep as the Tigers rallied in the ninth for a 7-5 win Sunday afternoon at Petco Park. San Diego relievers combined for six shutout innings in the first two games and had turned in another 2 2/3 scoreless frames after Clayton Richard exited with five runs allowed in 5 1/3 innings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Tigers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16) Jul '16 CaptnJack 1
News How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16) Jul '16 tiggs1 1
News So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 4
News Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 2
See all Detroit Tigers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,838 • Total comments across all topics: 282,030,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC