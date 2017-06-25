Corrects to Sixth Inning-Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos, right, gets congratulations from J.D.

Clayton Richard lost his grip on two leads, Brandon Maurer lost momentum in the ninth when Ian Kinsler 's leadoff double skipped away from a diving Matt Szczur and the Padres lost their bid for a third sweep as the Tigers rallied in the ninth for a 7-5 win Sunday afternoon at Petco Park. San Diego relievers combined for six shutout innings in the first two games and had turned in another 2 2/3 scoreless frames after Clayton Richard exited with five runs allowed in 5 1/3 innings.

