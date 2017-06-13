Comerica Park to host yoga class this...

Comerica Park to host yoga class this summer

20 hrs ago Read more: Metro Times

The yoga scene in metro Detroit has been heating up over the last few years, with studios opening in suburbs as far south as Riverview and special yogic exercises taking place at Movement Electronic Music Festival and inside the Max M. Fisher Music Center, among other unique locations. Now, metro Detroit yogis have the chance to experience their practice in an entirely different setting: Comerica Park.

