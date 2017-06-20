Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers series preview, pitching matchups

Pitching matchups: RHP Josh Tomlin vs. RHP Anibal Sanchez on Friday at 7:10 p.m.; RHP Carlos Carrasco vs. RHP Jordan Zimmerman Saturday at 1:10 p.m.; undecided vs. LHP Matthew Boyd Saturday at 7:10 p.m. and RHP Mike Clevinger vs. RHP Justin Verlander Sunday at 1:10 p. m. . Jose Ramirez celebrates with teammate Francisco Lindor and Michael Brantley after hitting a three-run homer off Detroit Tigers ustin Verlander on April 15 at Progressive Field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.