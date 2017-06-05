Chris Sale vs. Justin Verlander rematch; Josh Rutledge starts at third over Pablo Sandoval

Chris Sale takes the mound for the Red Sox against the Tigers Justin Verlander in a rematch of an early season matchup. The Red Sox dropped that match 2-1 though Sale threw 7 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out 10. He fired 108 pitches, 70 for strikes and registered 15 swings and misses.

