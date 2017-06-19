Cano HRs twice, Moore wins debut as Mariners top Tigers 9-6
Robinson Cano hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, Andrew Moore pitched seven effective innings to win in his big league debut, and the Seattle Mariners held off the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Cano's seventh-inning grand slam off Francisco Rodriguez, his 13th homer, put the Mariners up 9-3.
