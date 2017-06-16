Cabrera's walk-off homer gets K-Rod, Tigers off hook
Cabrera launches two-run home run to rightfield in the bottom of the ninth to break 3-3 tie, after K-Rod gave up the lead in the eighth Miguel Cabrera's walk-off HR gets K-Rod, Detroit Tigers off hook Cabrera launches two-run home run to rightfield in the bottom of the ninth to break 3-3 tie, after K-Rod gave up the lead in the eighth Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://on.freep.com/2t8zUP6 As the 2017 trade deadline approaches, here's our list of Detroit Tigers most likely to be sent packing. Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press Jun 15, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Miguel Cabrera hits a walk-off two-run home run to rightfield in the ninth inning to lift the Tigers past the Rays, 5-3, at Comerica Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC