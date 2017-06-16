Cabrera's walk-off homer gets K-Rod, ...

Cabrera's walk-off homer gets K-Rod, Tigers off hook

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Cabrera launches two-run home run to rightfield in the bottom of the ninth to break 3-3 tie, after K-Rod gave up the lead in the eighth Miguel Cabrera's walk-off HR gets K-Rod, Detroit Tigers off hook Cabrera launches two-run home run to rightfield in the bottom of the ninth to break 3-3 tie, after K-Rod gave up the lead in the eighth Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://on.freep.com/2t8zUP6 As the 2017 trade deadline approaches, here's our list of Detroit Tigers most likely to be sent packing. Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press Jun 15, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Miguel Cabrera hits a walk-off two-run home run to rightfield in the ninth inning to lift the Tigers past the Rays, 5-3, at Comerica Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Tigers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16) Jul '16 CaptnJack 1
News How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16) Jul '16 tiggs1 1
News So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 4
News Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 2
See all Detroit Tigers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC