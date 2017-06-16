Cabrera's walk-off homer gets K-Rod, Tigers off hook

Cabrera launches two-run home run to rightfield in the bottom of the ninth to break 3-3 tie, after K-Rod gave up the lead in the eighth Miguel Cabrera's walk-off HR gets K-Rod, Detroit Tigers off hook Cabrera launches two-run home run to rightfield in the bottom of the ninth to break 3-3 tie, after K-Rod gave up the lead in the eighth Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://on.freep.com/2t8zUP6 As the 2017 trade deadline approaches, here's our list of Detroit Tigers most likely to be sent packing. Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press Jun 15, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Miguel Cabrera hits a walk-off two-run home run to rightfield in the ninth inning to lift the Tigers past the Rays, 5-3, at Comerica Park.

