Brian Johnson continues to make a case to remain in Red Sox rotation...
Brian Johnson's audition for Eduardo Rodriguez's spot in the Red Sox rotation didn't go as well as he would have hoped on Friday, but it didn't matter in the end. The lefty managed just 4 1/3 innings of work against an entirely right-handed hitting Tigers team, but allowed three runs and kept Boston in the game.
