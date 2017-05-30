Brad Ausmus fumed when Tigers got 30 seconds, but no more, to challenge play

The Detroit Tigers were given 30 seconds to decide whether to challenge a bang-bang play at first base in the first inning. That seems to be the root of the argument that led to Ausmus' ejection on Saturday at Comerica Park: Is the 30-second clock a guideline or a timer? "You have 30 seconds, as a rule," said bench coach Gene Lamont, who took over the club after Ausmus was tossed by crew chief Fieldin Culbreth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.