Brad Ausmus fumed when Tigers got 30 seconds, but no more, to challenge play
The Detroit Tigers were given 30 seconds to decide whether to challenge a bang-bang play at first base in the first inning. That seems to be the root of the argument that led to Ausmus' ejection on Saturday at Comerica Park: Is the 30-second clock a guideline or a timer? "You have 30 seconds, as a rule," said bench coach Gene Lamont, who took over the club after Ausmus was tossed by crew chief Fieldin Culbreth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC