Boyd focused on attacking hitters in Triple-A

When starting pitcher Matthew Boyd was sent down on Friday, he said manager Brad Ausmus wanted him to attack hitters and regain a "killer instinct." In Boyd's first start with Triple-A Toledo, he tossed a quality start and felt he made the adjustments that had been asked of him.

