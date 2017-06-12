Anibal Sanchez to start for Tigers on...

Anibal Sanchez to start for Tigers on Monday for some reason

15 hrs ago Read more: Bless You Boys

Well, this is a head-scratcher: Anibal Sanchez will return to the major leagues and start for the Detroit Tigers on Monday against the Seattle Mariners . Sanchez, who has been with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens since May 22, will return as part of a short-term six-man rotation.

Chicago, IL

