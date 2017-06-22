And That Happened: Wednesday's Scores and Highlights

Dodgers 8, Mets 2 : Yasmani Grandal hit two solo homers, but it was Yasiel Puig 's three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth which padded the Dodgers' lead to 5-1 and essentially ended the competitive portion of the ballgame. It started the cranky portion, however, as Puig admired the blast and took a slow trot which caused several Mets players to chirp at him.

