A dad asks every MLB team to woo his son

A dad asks every MLB team to woo his son

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

During those springtimes when D.C. teams aren't competing for championships - in other words, every spring - I often speak to local community groups, who are hoping for some valuable behind-the-scenes insight but instead receive jokes about cheese. We always finish with a Q&A, and the most recent session attracted a gentleman who essentially asked, why should I root for the Nats? His question was rooted in free-agency - players come and go, I feel like I'm just rooting for laundry anyhow, so who cares about geography? It isn't a new question, but now that it's just as easy for Washingtonians to follow the Diamondbacks or Padres as the Nationals, it's even more relevant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Tigers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16) Jul '16 CaptnJack 1
News How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16) Jul '16 tiggs1 1
News So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 4
News Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 2
See all Detroit Tigers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,443 • Total comments across all topics: 281,825,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC