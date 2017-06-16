A dad asks every MLB team to woo his son

During those springtimes when D.C. teams aren't competing for championships - in other words, every spring - I often speak to local community groups, who are hoping for some valuable behind-the-scenes insight but instead receive jokes about cheese. We always finish with a Q&A, and the most recent session attracted a gentleman who essentially asked, why should I root for the Nats? His question was rooted in free-agency - players come and go, I feel like I'm just rooting for laundry anyhow, so who cares about geography? It isn't a new question, but now that it's just as easy for Washingtonians to follow the Diamondbacks or Padres as the Nationals, it's even more relevant.

