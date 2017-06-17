17 former LCSC Warriors continuing pro baseball career in minor leagues
LEWISTON, Idaho The highly successful Lewis-Clark State College baseball program currently has 17 former players in minor league baseball as of Wednesday, June 28, including three former major league players trying to get back to the show from the Class AAA level. BLAINE HARDY : The left-handed relief pitcher started the year with the Detroit Tigers, but was sent down to the club's AAA team in Toledo.
