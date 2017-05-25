Without feel for slider, Zimmermann a...

Without feel for slider, Zimmermann at a loss

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Detroit Tigers

Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann hasn't been the pitcher he was when he signed a five-year, $110-million free agent deal two offseasons ago, largely because he hasn't had the pitch he said made him so effective. Zimmermann's slider once again evaded him Sunday afternoon as he allowed seven runs, four of which came off three homers, over five innings in a The outing inflated Zimmermann's ERA to 6.47 and brought his season total for home runs allowed to 16 -- tied for the third-highest mark in the Majors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Tigers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Tigers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16) Jul '16 CaptnJack 1
News How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16) Jul '16 tiggs1 1
News So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 4
News Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 2
See all Detroit Tigers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Egypt
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,040 • Total comments across all topics: 281,382,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC