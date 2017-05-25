Without feel for slider, Zimmermann at a loss
Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann hasn't been the pitcher he was when he signed a five-year, $110-million free agent deal two offseasons ago, largely because he hasn't had the pitch he said made him so effective. Zimmermann's slider once again evaded him Sunday afternoon as he allowed seven runs, four of which came off three homers, over five innings in a The outing inflated Zimmermann's ERA to 6.47 and brought his season total for home runs allowed to 16 -- tied for the third-highest mark in the Majors.
