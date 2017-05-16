With resurgent Holland, Rockies winning closer lottery
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez hits a solo home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Greg Holland, left, is congratulated by catcher Dustin Garneau after retiring Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig for the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Denver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC