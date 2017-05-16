Wilson embraces new role as Tigers' closer
Justin Wilson has never been a closer at any level. But he looked right at home in the role Saturday night as he struck out the side against the Angels in the ninth inning to earn his first save since taking over as Detroit's closer this week.
