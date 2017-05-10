White Sox SS Tim Anderson mourning loss of slain friend
In this April 29, 2017, file photo, Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson stands in the dugout during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit. Anderson's friend Branden Moss, 23, was slain early Sunday morning after he helped a man who was assaulted outside a bar in Tuscaloosa, Ala., police told AL.com.
