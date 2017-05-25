Watch Jordan Jankowski's wife's wave of emotions as he makes his
After spending parts of six seasons in the minor leagues, the Astros ' Jordan Jankowski made his major league debut in the ninth inning Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park. While most of the attention was focused on the Jankowski on the mound, TV cameras found his wife - also named Jordan Jankowski - in the crowd, and it was hard to not watch her watching her husband.
