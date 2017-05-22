Victor Martinez reinstated from pater...

Victor Martinez reinstated from paternity list after missing 3 games

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez has been reinstated from the paternity list and is expected to be back in the lineup Monday against the Houston Astros. The team optioned catcher/first baseman John Hicks to Triple-A Toledo to make room for Martinez, who will "probably" be back in his traditional clean-up spot against Houston, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said after Sunday's game.

