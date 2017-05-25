Tigers vs. White Sox Series Preview: ...

Tigers vs. White Sox Series Preview: Detroit heads to Chicago for whirlwind series

18 hrs ago

To paraphrase Hank Williams Jr. on Fall Monday evenings, "Are you ready for some baseball?" Thanks to a rainout in April, the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox will play four games in a span of roughly 48 hours this weekend. Their Friday doubleheader begins at 5:10 p.m. Eastern, with the second game following shortly after the first.

Chicago, IL

