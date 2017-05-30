Tigers rally with 4-run 8th to overco...

Tigers rally with 4-run 8th to overcome Royals

Yesterday Read more: Detroit Tigers

In a battle of whose bullpen could hang on last, it was the Tigers' relievers who finally secured a lead in the end during a wild 10-7 victory over the Royals on Monday night at Kauffman Stadium. Tigers relievers Alex Wilson and Justin Wilson finally restored some order: Alex Wilson pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning, and Justin Wilson worked a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.

