Tigers prospects Anthony Castro, Blaise Salter star as Whitecaps win 6th straight
Toledo took a 7-4 lead into the ninth inning of their series finale against Norfolk, but Bruce Rondon coughed up five runs on three hits for his first blown save of the year. Rondon's struggles also wasted a strong start from Anthony Vasquez , who scattered nine hits across seven innings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bless You Boys.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC