Tigers prospect Christin Stewart launches two HR, Beau Burrows dominates
Unlike their parent club, the Mud Hens were able to survive a blown save to pull out a victory in 10 innings on Sunday. Warwick Saupold was knocked around for four runs in five innings, but the Mud Hens' offense battled back with five runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bless You Boys.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC