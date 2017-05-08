Tigers option Jones to Triple-A Toledo
The Tigers reinstated outfielder JaCoby Jones from the 10-day disabled list and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo. Manager Brad Ausmus announced the decision following Sunday's The move means Jim Adduci has done enough to hold on to his roster spot for the time being.
