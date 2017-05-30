Tigers hold off KC to close trip on high note

The Tigers ended a grueling 11-game, 10-day road trip on a high note thanks to an early offensive outburst and some stingy relief. J.D. Martinez 's two-run double fueled a four-run third inning, building a lead that Warwick Saupold and three other relievers held with 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball for a 6-5 win over the Royals on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

