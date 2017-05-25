Tigers designate Collins, call up Presley
The Tigers shuffled the deck in their outfield for the second consecutive day, flipping left-handed bats by designating center fielder Tyler Collins for assignment and selecting the contract of outfielder Alex Presley from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday. Collins, who was in his fourth season with Detroit, was out of Minor League options but may remain with the organization if he clears waivers.
