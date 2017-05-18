Tigers & Cubs Win but Sox & Caps Fall on Wed.

Tyler Collins' three-run homer in the fifth inning powered the Detroit Tigers to a 5-4 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles last night. The rubber game of the series at Comerica Park is this afternoon, with coverage from Dan Dickerson and Jim Price starting at 12:45 PM on 1450 WHTC and the new 99.7 FM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.