Tigers & Cubs Win but Sox & Caps Fall on Wed.
Tyler Collins' three-run homer in the fifth inning powered the Detroit Tigers to a 5-4 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles last night. The rubber game of the series at Comerica Park is this afternoon, with coverage from Dan Dickerson and Jim Price starting at 12:45 PM on 1450 WHTC and the new 99.7 FM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC