Tigers, Cubs, Caps & Griffins Score Wed. Wins

Jose Iglesias hit a two-run homer and scored two other runs himself as the Detroit Tigers beat the Astros in Houston last night, 6-3. The finale of the four-game series at Minute Maid Park is this evening, with Dan Dickerson and Jim Price bringing you the action, beginning at 7:45 PM, on 1450 WHTC and the new 99.7 FM.

