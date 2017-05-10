Tigers, Caps Score Big in Wins; Sox Fall

Justin Upton hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Michael Fulmer pitched seven frames of three-hit, seven-strikeout baseball as the Detroit Tigers beat the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim last night, 7-1. The four-game weekend series at Angel Stadium continues this evening, with coverage from Dan Dickerson and Jim Price starting at 9:40 PM on 1450 WHTC and the new 99.7 FM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.