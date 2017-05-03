Tigers 5, Indians 2: Miguel Cabrera blasts career HR No. 450 behind Justin Verlander's solid start
The Tigers didn't need to wait until September to get their fourth win of the season against the Indians this time. Backed by a two-run home run from Miguel Cabrera and a seven-inning start from Justin Verlander, the Tigers won 5-2 over the Indians to take the first two of the four-game series.
