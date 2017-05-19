Texas Rangers get 10th consecutive win after beating Detroit Tigers The Rangers' Mike Napoli and Joey Gallo hit home runs in the win over the Tigers. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rBExzA Joey Gallo celebrates with Rougned Odor after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.