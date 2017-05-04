Targeting the Future: J.D. Martinez
JD Martinez is a very curious case of a player over the last few years, an ideal 5 hole hitter who brings +power and a history of high BABIP, at the cost of a high strikeout rate and a low walk rate. He'll be a free agent at the end of 2017 season, he'll probably be one of the bigger names on the market, but he might not get the payday his batting numbers suggest he should.
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
