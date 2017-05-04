Slumping Aa s open homestand with loss to Tigers

OAKLAND >> A return home failed to alleviate what ails the Athletics Friday night in a 7-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers at the Coliseum. Jim Adduci hit a bases loaded triple in the top of the sixth inning before a crowd of 17,519 to break it open against Athletics starter Andrew Triggs, who up until that inning had given up only a pair of unearned runs.

