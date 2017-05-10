Shoemaker shuts down Tigers, Trout homers in Angels' 7-0 win
Matt Shoemaker allowed three hits in six innings during his best start of the season, Mike Trout and Luis Valbuena homered, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 7-0 on Friday night. Shoemaker found his 2016 form for the first time this season, striking out seven and walking one.
