Scouting Report: West Michigan Whitecaps vs. Kane County Cougars, 5/6/17

On May 6th, I attended the game between the Detroit Tigers ' A-ball affiliate West Michigan Whitecaps and the Diamondback's A-ball affiliate Kane County Cougars, which the Whitecaps won 1-0. The Cougars feature quite a few players that made it onto John Sickels' Top 20 prospects list , including #5 Jasrado Chisholm, #6 Anfernee Grier, #7 Jon Duplantier, #12 Cody Reed , #15 Marcus Wilson, and HMs Luis Basabe, Wei-Chieh Huang, Curtis Taylor, and Jose Herrera.

