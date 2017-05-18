Rangers Reaction from Saturdaya s str...

Rangers Reaction from Saturdaya s streak-busting loss

23 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Not all was lost Saturday by the Texas Rangers, who saw their 10-game winning streak sail away like the four home runs the Detroit Tigers hit off A.J. Griffin . Their third baseman is nearing a rehab assignment, and his return to the lineup for the first time since last season will provide momentum and boost confidence.

Chicago, IL

