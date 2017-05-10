Preview, #35: Arizona Diamondbacks vs...

Preview, #35: Arizona Diamondbacks vs Detroit Tigers

Godley comes back up for his start - we'll see whether he's still on the roster tomorrow, or if the team intends to keep tandeming him and Braden Shipley , in order to have an extra bullpen arm the rest of the time. To make room for Godley today, the team put T.J. McFarland on the 10-day DL, due to a "contusion" on his ankle, suffered when he took a line-drive off it during last night's game.

Chicago, IL

