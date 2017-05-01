Police kill suspect in fatal San Dieg...

Police kill suspect in fatal San Diego pool party shooting

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

Topics covered will include a look at changes to health care, immigration, foreign policy and finance under the Trump administration. DETROIT - Jose Iglesias doubled and drove in three runs, and the Detroit Tigers ended a four-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory over WHITE SOX-TIGERS Iglesias drives in 3 to help Tigers end streak DETROIT - Jose Iglesias doubled and drove in three runs, and the Detroi San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman, right, speaks in front of a La Jolla apartment after a shooting Sunday, April 30, 2017, in San Diego as San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer looks on at right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Tigers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16) Jul '16 CaptnJack 1
News How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16) Jul '16 tiggs1 1
News So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 4
News Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 2
See all Detroit Tigers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,899 • Total comments across all topics: 280,705,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC