Peacock, Astros 1-hit Tigers to 1-0 win

14 hrs ago

The Houston Astros used a group effort to make up for what they hope is the one start ace Dallas Keuchel will miss with a pinched nerve in his neck. Brad Peacock and three relievers combined for a one-hitter and Jose Altuve provided the offense with an RBI double to lead the Astros to a 1-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

