Orioles' starting pitching slide growing as Dylan Bundy tasked with ending it
Chris Davis homered in the 12th and 13th innings and the Orioles overcame bullpen meltdowns to outlast the Detroit Tigers, 13-11, and end their four-game losing streak.
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
