Nearing full health, Tigers ready to pounce in AL Central
The Tigers' World Series window always came with an expiration date, but there still may be hope for one more run as a number of key players are starting to get healthy. When the Tigers lost the World Series in 2012, the general assumption was that they would be back, and it wouldn't take long for them to do so.
