MLB Predictions: Will the Tigers upset the Indians again? 5/3/17
The Indians have placed righty Corey Kluber on the 10-day DL with lower back discomfort, per a team announcement. Bauer allowed seven hits, including the three-run homer, seven earned runs and five walks against three strikeouts over just four innings of work.
