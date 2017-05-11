Mike Trout returns to the Angels' lineup
Trout is in the Angels' lineup at designated hitter for Thursday night's game against the Detroit Tigers, ending a streak of five straight games in which he was out because of a tight left hamstring. Trout said that the trainers wanted him to DH, instead of playing center field, because that would be an easier transition.
