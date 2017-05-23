Leading Off: Cano comes off DL; Harvey returns home

In this Monday, May 1, 2017, file photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. yells after striking out Texas Rangers' Mike Napoli to end the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game in Houston. Right-hander McCullers tries to extend a stingy streak when he faces Miguel Cabrera, J.D. Martinez and the dangerous Tigers.

