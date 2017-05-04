Karns delivers a gem, Royalsa offense...

Karns delivers a gem, Royalsa offense awakens late in 6-1 victory

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Mike Pelfrey is a 33-year-old native of Wichita who began the 2017 baseball season on his third team in three years. Released by the Detroit Tigers on March 30, his career adrift after a series of mediocre years, Pelfrey signed with the White Sox on April 8 and returned to the American League Central, where he had formerly served as a yearly punching bag for Royals hitters.

Chicago, IL

