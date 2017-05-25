Helsley carries Palm Beach to 1-0 win...

Helsley carries Palm Beach to 1-0 win over Lakeland

15 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Ryan Helsley tossed a four-hit shutout, leading the Palm Beach Cardinals to a 1-0 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday. The Cardinals swept the four-game series with the win.

