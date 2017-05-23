Game No. 46 Preview: Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers
TV: ROOTSW, MLB Network Radio: KBME 790 AM, La Nueva 94.1 FM Online: MLB.TV Tigers SBNation Blog: Bless You Boys RHP Lance McCullers Jr. vs. RHP Jordan Zimmermann The Houston Astros are the first team with 30 wins and now they send out Lance McCullers Jr. in another grade-A matchup with Jordan Zimmermann. McCullers is hoping to continue his success at Minute Maid Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crawfish Boxes.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC