Fulmer, Tigers take aim at Astros on MLB.TV

Reigning American League Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer is in the midst of a fantastic second season in the Majors, posting quality starts in all eight of his outings. The 24-year-old will look to make it nine straight as he and the Tigers take on the first-place Astros at Minute Maid Park as part of an abbreviated nine-game slate Monday evening, streaming live on MLB.TV.

