Fulmer, Tigers ride Collins' 2 HRs off Ubaldo
Michael Fulmer continues to defy the idea of a sophomore slump. The reigning American League Rookie of the Year delivered seven strong innings, supported by two Tyler Collins home runs, for his fourth win in his last five starts as the Tigers took a 5-4 win over the Orioles on Wednesday night at Comerica Park.
