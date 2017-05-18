Fulmer, Tigers ride Collins' 2 HRs of...

Fulmer, Tigers ride Collins' 2 HRs off Ubaldo

16 hrs ago

Michael Fulmer continues to defy the idea of a sophomore slump. The reigning American League Rookie of the Year delivered seven strong innings, supported by two Tyler Collins home runs, for his fourth win in his last five starts as the Tigers took a 5-4 win over the Orioles on Wednesday night at Comerica Park.

Chicago, IL

