Fulmer stays sharp a day later, Tigers beat A's 7-2

Detroit Tigers' Victor Martinez drops his bat after hitting a two run double off Oakland Athletics' Andrew Triggs in the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Detroit Tigers' Andrew Romine, left, and Jose Iglesias celebrate after scoring against the Oakland Athletics in the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.