Fulmer stays sharp a day later, Tigers beat A's 7-2
Detroit Tigers' Victor Martinez drops his bat after hitting a two run double off Oakland Athletics' Andrew Triggs in the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Detroit Tigers' Andrew Romine, left, and Jose Iglesias celebrate after scoring against the Oakland Athletics in the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC